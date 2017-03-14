Pleas for a 'good leader'

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is working closely with iTaukei villagers to have vacant traditional titles filled and gazetted.

Ministry's senior officer Niumaia Gucake said it was important to have leadership roles filled in order to guide people in the right direction.

Mr Gucake made the plea to elders of Naseakula Village in Labasa, where he conducted a leadership and management training for the people of Labasa yesterday.

He stressed the importance of having the leaders traditionally installed.

Mr Gucake told villagers that their land and sea would only receive blessings if there is a leader to lead them.

"When I say a leader to be chosen to lead, it means a good leader to move the vanua and its people forward," he said.

"There are A lot of social issues like rape, teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, robbery with violence and other problems that have existed in our society today and it's involving our very own people. All these needs to be changed therefore a leader needs to be chosen."

Mr Gucake said building unity among the people and the vanua was the main aim of the training.

"What we have seen here is people need to change the way they look at things and most importantly they have to mould their hearts in such a way that they don't hurt others because that too could divide a village and cause conflicts," he said.

"We will work towards all these differences and bring these villagers together so they can come up with an agreement for choosing their leader," he said.