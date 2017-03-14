Clean-up at famous picnic spot

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rotary Club beach clean up first load of garbage. Picture SUPPLIED

PEOPLE living at Waivunia in Savusavu took time off their busy schedule to organise a clean-up at Devodara beach over the weekend.

Famous for being a picnic and drinking spot, the exercise was conducted by the Rotary Club in Savusavu in conjunction with the Fiji National Clean-up Campaign to foster the idea of having clean environment among people in the area.

Organiser Gene Calvert said the team was able to enlist the support of the Savusavu Town Council which sent a truck to transport the 15 bags of rubbish to the dump for them.

Mr Calvert said they were also able to recycle more than 500 beer bottles during the drive.

"Eight enthusiastic kids from nearby Waivunia Village helped alongside members of our club and other neighbours," he said.

"We all had a good time and brought awareness through education and participation that rubbish, especially plastic, batteries, and styrofoam is poisonous to our environment, our precious resources of drinking water and ocean.

"These days, with so much plastic floating around, when we eat fish we are eating toxic plastic which the fish have absorbed into their bodies."

Mr Calvert said the beach looked much nicer now.

"The good news is that the oceans and sea life will recover to their natural vibrant health," he said.

"But first we need to stop inputting the toxins into the environment.

"We will be having more cleanup events in the future and members of the public are more than welcome to be part of our drive."