Increased roles for women

WOMEN'S roles in Fiji's fisheries sector has changed a lot in the past few years.

Women in Fisheries Network's Aliti Vunisea said there had been an increase in women's involvement in the offshore sector, and trade in cut offs which has socio-economic impacts on both women, their families and the community.

Ms Vunisea said women were also highly involved in the aquaculture industry with noticeable participation in the pearl, seaweed, crab, and tilapia fisheries to name a few.

"Women in the country's fishery do not have direct leadership in processes within the fisheries but they indirectly influence decision-making in the sector," she said.

"The UN Women's Market for Change program currently undertaken in markets around the country has improved women's access to travel, communication and technology use (mobile).

"Women operate at all levels of the supply chain including those of supplier, post-harvest, middle sellers, buyers, domestic and export purposes."

Ms Vunisea also revealed that women in the fisheries sector also faced a lot of barriers which affected their ability to fully access markets.

"This includes resource owners which many women inherit or access through marriage and is often different and complex," she said.

"Women's multiple roles as they straddle both the traditional roles of women and modern market economy. Another barrier is their inability to understand legislations, processes, Government structures."