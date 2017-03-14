Fiji Time: 1:23 PM on Tuesday 14 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Increased roles for women

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

WOMEN'S roles in Fiji's fisheries sector has changed a lot in the past few years.

Women in Fisheries Network's Aliti Vunisea said there had been an increase in women's involvement in the offshore sector, and trade in cut offs which has socio-economic impacts on both women, their families and the community.

Ms Vunisea said women were also highly involved in the aquaculture industry with noticeable participation in the pearl, seaweed, crab, and tilapia fisheries to name a few.

"Women in the country's fishery do not have direct leadership in processes within the fisheries but they indirectly influence decision-making in the sector," she said.

"The UN Women's Market for Change program currently undertaken in markets around the country has improved women's access to travel, communication and technology use (mobile).

"Women operate at all levels of the supply chain including those of supplier, post-harvest, middle sellers, buyers, domestic and export purposes."

Ms Vunisea also revealed that women in the fisheries sector also faced a lot of barriers which affected their ability to fully access markets.

"This includes resource owners which many women inherit or access through marriage and is often different and complex," she said.

"Women's multiple roles as they straddle both the traditional roles of women and modern market economy. Another barrier is their inability to understand legislations, processes, Government structures."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand
  2. Kolinisau not happy
  3. Funds misuse
  4. Restraint and caution
  5. Clean-up at famous picnic spot
  6. Standard drops
  7. New building for Dogotuki school
  8. Bridge construction works to take 29 months
  9. Third cane payment
  10. NGO gives 250 library books to school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  6. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  7. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)
  9. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  10. Ministry apologises Sunday (12 Mar)