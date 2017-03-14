Hygiene facility opens

/ Front page / News

THE newly-opened ablution block at the Dogotuki District School in Macuata is expected to benefit the 147 children in the area.

A project of the Rotary Club, it was funded by international Rotary clubs.

Officiating at the opening of the $84,000 facility, Children of Fiji's Peter Long said the project was a blessing for students at the school.

Speaking on behalf of the non-government organisations, Mr Long said they were proud to work with other civil society organisations to make life better for children around the country.

With only two toilets at the school in the past, Mr Long said children had difficulties accessing the toilets given their numbers and resorted to relieving themselves in a nearby creek.

Labasa Rotary Club president Rajneel Prasad said they were happy to see the children enjoy the new facility after it opened yesterday.

Mr Prasad commended the work and joint efforts of the NGOs.

"I would like to commend the generous donations made by the Rotary clubs overseas for this worthy project," he said.

"We at Rotary Labasa assisted in mitigating and seeing that the project was completed in time.

"The club will continue to play a major role in bettering the lives of community members as a whole."