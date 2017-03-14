Commonwealth Day focuses on students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (left),President Major-General (Ret'd) Jioji Konousi Konrote and former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau performs a toast during the Commonwealth Day celebration at Government House last night. Picture: RAMA

FIJI joined 52 other countries around the world to celebrate Commonwealth Day yesterday.

Held annually on the second Monday of March, Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations.

At Government House, President Jioji Konrote officiated during the local Commonwealth Day celebration reception following on from earlier celebrations at Albert Park officiated by the Speaker of the House, Dr Jiko Luveni. In her address, Dr Luveni said the Fijian Parliament,in collaboration with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) decided to focus this year's celebration on school children.

Ten students from schools along the Suva and Nausori corridor took part in an oratory contest and spoke on the role of Parliament in peace building.

Oratory contest winner, Marist Brothers' High School's Year 12 technical science student, Chris Minimbi said that as a young person, he believed that politicians played a very important role as they were responsible for compiling legislations that maintained peace and provided a way for the younger generation.

"No Parliament, no peace," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School student Grace Malie won second place and Bhawani Dayal Arya College Year 12 student Rishen Chand was placed third.

The Speaker also revealed that Parliament would be launching a set of education materials next week to be distributed to schools.

"The Parliament Education materials will help teachers and students understand more about your Parliament, how it works and how to be involved," Dr Luveni said.

The theme of this year's celebration is 'a peace building Commonwealth'.