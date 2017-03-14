Funds misuse

/ Front page / News

THE Government has launched an investigation into the alleged misuse of grants for multicultural centres in the country.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy said the ministry had to investigate issues of funds mismanagement.

"The funds allocated for the different activities and processes must be effectively used," he said.

"The injection of funding into projects or action plans must be output driven, that is, result oriented.

"It has been a sad situation where we have to investigate issues of funds mismanagement in some centres.

"This certainly paints a wrong picture on those, that are at the helm at the different centres where such issues come up."

Dr Reddy said it was extremely important that morals and honesty prevailed for those managing the centres.

"The funding which was directed towards the development of Fijians, especially the children, must be devoted to that and nothing else."

After the allegations, the ministry has imposed stringent financial policies for each centre to follow. According to the ministry's finance department, all administrators have been encouraged to keep proper audit reports with receipts expected to be presented upon request by Government.

The ministry said legal action would be taken against those found to be misusing State funds.