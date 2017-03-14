NGO gives 250 library books to school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Patron of Read to Lead Fiji Mary Bainimarama reads a book to year 2 students of Dilkusha Girls School yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

STUDENTS of Dilkusha Girls Primary School were all smiles yesterday as they received 250 library books, courtesy of the non-government organisation Vision Fiji in partnership with Fiji Water Foundation.

The students sang songs to entertain chief guests Mary Bainimarama and Fiji Water's chief executive officer Rokoseru Nabalarua in showing their appreciation for the wonderful gesture.

Mrs Bainimarama, as the patron for Vision Fiji's Read to Lead program, encouraged the girls to be open-minded and to make use of the books as reading improved their English and broadened their knowledge and understanding of things around them.

Guests also took time out to read to the students of the school.

"Today as you can see, the Fiji Water Foundation donated $300,000 for the purchase of library books for all schools around Fiji and I hope it will be put to good use by your students as you are the future leaders of our country," Mr Nabalarua said.

"I believe that this is a very good opportunity for our children."

The gift is Vision Fiji's third phase of the program where books will be delivered to 136 schools in Nausori, Tailevu, Ra, Cakaudrove, Lau and Lomaiviti.