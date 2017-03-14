Fiji Time: 1:24 PM on Tuesday 14 March

New building for Dogotuki school

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Update: 8:36AM THE newly opened ablution block at Dogotuki District School is expected to change the lives of 145 students.

Officiating at the opening of the new block Children of Fiji�s Peter Long said the project is a blessing for students at the school.

Speaking on behalf of the Non-Government Organisation Mr Long said they were proud to work with other Civil Society Organisations to make life better for children around the country.

The new ablution block is funded by Children of Fiji an NGO and Rotary Clubs Overseas.








