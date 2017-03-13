Pacific studies is USP asset

Update: 9:05PM THE most unique asset of the University of the South Pacific is that it is the university of 12 Pacific Island Countries and it must build on that position.
This was the most powerful message which came out of a panel
discussion held at the University last week which was aimed at starting a
discussion on what the university's direction should be, as it nears its 50th
anniversary.
Entitled "Rethinking Pacific Studies at USP" the panel discussion
was led by Adjunct Professor of Pacific Studies, Professor Edvard Hviding from
the University of Bergen in Norway and centred around the presentations and response of Dr. David Gegeo, Associate
Professor Sandra Tarte, Professor Konai Thaman and Dr Cresantia Koya Vaka'uta.
USP Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Derrick Armstrong said
the event was one of several organised by the university's senior management in
the hope of encouraging "wide-ranging debate about the unique contribution that
USP has made and continues to make to Pacific Studies in the region."
"Perhaps the most powerful message was that USP must build
on its unique position as the University of its 12 member states," Professor Armstrong
said.
"Other universities have courses and programmes in this
field and some are very well known for their distinctive work but we are not
imitators, we are originators of a unique perspective, a unique vision that
is grounded in the mission of the
University."
Ahead of next years half century celebrations of the USP's
existence, the university is encouraging debate and public discussion on
Pacific studies.
Professor Armstong said the USP management wanted to hear perspectives
from across the different disciplines of the university in an effort to better integrate
the work it does in Pacific Studies.
While last weeks event wasn't widely publicised, the
university was encouraged that it was well attended and its provided management
with impetus to organise similar such events.
"The main aim was simply to enable opportunities for
discussion. We want as many people as possible to be involved in the
discussion. It is not about immediate outcomes but rather about starting the
conversation."
"However, we are looking to continue this discussion over
the coming months and we want to include people from both inside and outside
the University in the conversation."