Pacific studies is USP asset

LICE MOVONO
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 9:05PM THE most unique asset of the University of the South Pacific is that it is the university of 12 Pacific Island Countries and it must build on that position.

This was the most powerful message which came out of a panel discussion held at the University last week which was aimed at starting a discussion on what the university's direction should be, as it nears its 50th anniversary.

Entitled "Rethinking Pacific Studies at USP" the panel discussion was led by Adjunct Professor of Pacific Studies, Professor Edvard Hviding from the University of Bergen in Norway and centred around the presentations and  response of Dr. David Gegeo, Associate Professor Sandra Tarte, Professor Konai Thaman and Dr Cresantia Koya Vaka'uta.

USP Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Derrick Armstrong said the event was one of several organised by the university's senior management in the hope of encouraging "wide-ranging debate about the unique contribution that USP has made and continues to make to Pacific Studies in the region."

"Perhaps the most powerful message was that USP must build on its unique position as the University of its 12 member states," Professor Armstrong said.

"Other universities have courses and programmes in this field and some are very well known for their distinctive work but we are not imitators, we are originators of a unique perspective, a unique vision that is  grounded in the mission of the University."

Ahead of next years half century celebrations of the USP's existence, the university is encouraging debate and public discussion on Pacific studies.

Professor Armstong said the USP management wanted to hear perspectives from across the different disciplines of the university in an effort to better integrate the work it does in Pacific Studies.

While last weeks event wasn't widely publicised, the university was encouraged that it was well attended and its provided management with impetus to organise similar such events.

"The main aim was simply to enable opportunities for discussion. We want as many people as possible to be involved in the discussion. It is not about immediate outcomes but rather about starting the conversation."

"However, we are looking to continue this discussion over the coming months and we want to include people from both inside and outside the University in the conversation."








