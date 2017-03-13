Consumer day about online security

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:23PM WORLD consumer rights day this year will focus on cybersecurity because the Consumer Council of Fiji has evidence which suggests that this is a priority concern here.

"The World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) takes place every year to highlight consumer rights issues and bring together the global consumer movement to make lasting changes to people around the world," the statement said.

"The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry has evolved greatly over the last half century and has become an increasingly large part of household budgets."

The council took its cue from Consumers International (CI) which is urging stakeholders to protect and empower consumers in building trust when using digital technology.

WCRD 2017 will be a day of activities which promote better digital access and choice, online security, clear and informed choices, and online redress.

"As part of the campaign, the Consumer Council of Fiji has taken the initiative to raise awareness of the Fijian consumers as to how they can deal with the digital issues if confronted in the marketplace. The Council will be celebrating WCRD 2017 focusing on the issue of "Online Security".

"Consumers are concerned about how secure their data is. Individuals are interested to know what is happening to their data online and how companies use their information that are provided by them online."