Students visit French Navy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image French Navy officer EV1 Vianney Collin talks to students from Holy Trinity School on board the D'Entrecasteaux. Picture: Supplied/Moira Vilsoni

Update: 8:18PM MORE than 130 students visited the D?Entrecasteaux, a naval vessel from the French Pacific Fleet based in Noumea, New Caledonia.

HFC Bank acting CEO Raj Sharma said the service would be launched next month but confirmed that they had received interest from 33 utility service providers for the service.

TFL chief executive officer Motilal De Silva said this was just one of the services they had planned for their subscribers and confirmed that more such packages would be launched in the near future.

Meanwhile, Mr De Silva confirmed that all their phone lines that were damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston had been repaired and were fully functional.