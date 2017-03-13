Fiji Time: 10:58 PM on Monday 13 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Gender toolkit for MPs

LITIA CAVA
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 7:42PM A GENDER Toolkit designed to assist Members of Parliament (MPs) and committee staff on how to scrutinize legislation from a gender perspective was launched today by Speaker to Parliament,Dr Jiko Luveni .

"There are good intentions across the whole Parliament on the issue of gender equality but the challenge has been turning this good will into effective action,"Dr Luveni said.

"This toolkit is the missing chain in the link."

The Speaker said she will work on ensuring that parliament continues to consider gender issues when discussing draft laws.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Families feeling the pinch
  2. Baby chokes on pen cap
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business
  4. Party calls for change of guard
  5. Fiji grabs Canadian bronze
  6. No change after VAT reduction, says SODELPA
  7. Real issues
  8. Fiji's lineup against England
  9. Through the roof
  10. Poll reveals 'rising social adversities'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  6. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  9. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)