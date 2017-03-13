Gender toolkit for MPs

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:42PM A GENDER Toolkit designed to assist Members of Parliament (MPs) and committee staff on how to scrutinize legislation from a gender perspective was launched today by Speaker to Parliament,Dr Jiko Luveni .

"There are good intentions across the whole Parliament on the issue of gender equality but the challenge has been turning this good will into effective action,"Dr Luveni said.

"This toolkit is the missing chain in the link."

The Speaker said she will work on ensuring that parliament continues to consider gender issues when discussing draft laws.