Agreement makes billpay easier

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image HFC Bank acting CEO Raj Sharma and TFL chief executive officer Motilal De Silva seal the deal on the new billpay agreement. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 7:20PM AN agreement signed between HFC Bank and the Telecom Fiji Ltd today will enable their customers to pay their utility bills using the TFL platform.

HFC Bank acting CEO Raj Sharma said the service would be launched next month but confirmed that they had received interest from 33 utility service providers for the service.

TFL chief executive officer Motilal De Silva said this was just one of the services they had planned for their subscribers and confirmed that more such packages would be launched in the near future.

Meanwhile, Mr De Silva confirmed that all their phone lines that were damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston had been repaired and were fully functional.