Commonwealth day about competition

+ Enlarge this image Dr. Luveni and the British High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins were chief guests at the Commonwealth Day Oratory competition. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 7:16PM A COMPETITIVE spirit can make one reach higher.

Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni told young people who were part of the Commonwealth Day celebration today at Albert Park in Suva that competition would make them achieve more.

The students she spoke to were orators representing 10 schools along the Suva-Nausori corridor spoke on the importance of parliament's role in peace-building as part of Commonwealth Day celebrations.

Dr. Luveni and the British High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins were chief guests at the event which was funded by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and the Parliament of Fiji.

"When you develop a competitive spirit to compete with other students in your class, it can propel you to high levels of personal performance," Dr Jiko said.

"As you would have experienced, preparations for personal achievements requires drive and determination and intelligence to make the most of your God-given talents and abilities," she said.

After a very robust oratory competition, Year 12 student of Marist Brothers High School, Christopher Mininibi scooped the first prize of was awarded $200 with Parliamentary gift packs.

Grace Malie of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School won second prize and Rishen Anish Chand of Bhawani Dayal Arya College walked away with the third prize.

They both received $100 each along with Parliamentary gift packs.

Meanwhile Ms Hopkins, in her closing remarks, said it was enlightening to hear the dynamic presentations from the orators.

She said such presentations had injected new information about the Commonwealth Day celebration to the listeners as well as to her and encouraged students to be part of the move to create and foster peace-building in Fiji and the globe.