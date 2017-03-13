Need for fisheries data

Update: 7:14PM THERE is a serious need for data collection to monitor women's involvement in the fisheries sector.
Women in Fisheries Network's Aliti Vunisea said data gathering needed to be an
on‐going task and work with other stakeholders was important to collect data on
women's involvement in the country's fisheries.
Ms Vunisea said data was needed to determine definitions of
women's work, changes and enable monitoring.
"Data on women's involvement in the fishery sector needs to
be vigorously addressed," she said.