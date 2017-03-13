Fiji Time: 10:58 PM on Monday 13 March

Need for fisheries data

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 7:14PM THERE is a serious need for data collection to monitor women's involvement in the fisheries sector.

Women in Fisheries Network's Aliti  Vunisea said data gathering needed to be an on‐going task and work with other stakeholders was important to collect data on women's involvement in the country's fisheries.

Ms Vunisea said data was needed to determine definitions of women's work, changes and enable monitoring.

"Data on women's involvement in the fishery sector needs to be vigorously addressed," she said.








