UniFiji decentralises marketing

Update: 7:13PM EACH school of the University of Fiji will be responsible for the marketing of their own courses.

Marketing and public relations officer Shirley Sangita Prasad said the new strategy was intended to create maximum effect for students.

"The new enrollment planning and projections process will emphasize on the importance of the inter-relationships between individual school recruitment and marketing activities, in-class curriculum and pedagogy, academic support programs, student services, and the total campus student experience," Ms Prasad said.

She said the process would enable the university to specifically plan the size and composition of the student body, enhance the student experience, and support student success.

"The process will direct us about the type of institution we want to be, the quality and program discipline of students we want to recruit, and establish goals and strategies to help us get there," she said.

She said the university was focusing on targeted marketing because it is cost effective.