UniFiji decentralises marketing

Update: 7:13PM EACH school of the University of Fiji will be responsible for the marketing of their own courses.
Marketing and public relations officer Shirley Sangita Prasad
said the new strategy was intended to create maximum effect for students.
"The new enrollment planning and projections process will
emphasize on the importance of the inter-relationships between individual
school recruitment and marketing activities, in-class curriculum and pedagogy,
academic support programs, student services, and the total campus student
experience," Ms Prasad said.
She said the process would enable the university to
specifically plan the size and composition of the student body, enhance the
student experience, and support student success.
"The process will direct us about the type of institution we
want to be, the quality and program discipline of students we want to
recruit, and establish goals and strategies to help us get there," she said.
She said the university was focusing on targeted marketing
because it is cost effective.