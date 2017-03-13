Fiji Time: 10:58 PM on Monday 13 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

ECREA hold FEA consultation

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 7:03PM A PUBLIC consultation which is aimed at gathering support against the privatation of the Fiji Electricity Authority took place in Suva today.

Director of ECREA Vani Samuwai said: "So at the end of the consultation we all agreed to put together a collective statement that we oppose the privatisation of FEA."

Participants also heard a presentation made by consultant Jone Dakuvula specially prepared for the FEA privatisation.

"That's the whole purpose to today's consultations and that is for people to know how the privatisation of FEA will affect them," Mrs Samuwai said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Families feeling the pinch
  2. Baby chokes on pen cap
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business
  4. Party calls for change of guard
  5. Fiji grabs Canadian bronze
  6. No change after VAT reduction, says SODELPA
  7. Real issues
  8. Fiji's lineup against England
  9. Through the roof
  10. Poll reveals 'rising social adversities'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  6. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  9. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)