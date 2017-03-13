ECREA hold FEA consultation

Update: 7:03PM A PUBLIC consultation which is aimed at gathering support against the privatation of the Fiji Electricity Authority took place in Suva today.
Director of ECREA Vani Samuwai said: "So at the end of the
consultation we all agreed to put together a collective statement that we
oppose the privatisation of FEA."
Participants also heard a presentation made by consultant
Jone Dakuvula specially prepared for the FEA privatisation.
"That's the whole purpose to today's consultations and that
is for people to know how the privatisation of FEA will affect them," Mrs
Samuwai said.