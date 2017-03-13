ECREA hold FEA consultation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vani Samuwai, the Director of ECREA which organised a public consultation on the privatisation of FEA. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 7:03PM A PUBLIC consultation which is aimed at gathering support against the privatation of the Fiji Electricity Authority took place in Suva today.

Director of ECREA Vani Samuwai said: "So at the end of the consultation we all agreed to put together a collective statement that we oppose the privatisation of FEA."

Participants also heard a presentation made by consultant Jone Dakuvula specially prepared for the FEA privatisation.

"That's the whole purpose to today's consultations and that is for people to know how the privatisation of FEA will affect them," Mrs Samuwai said.