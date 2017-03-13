Fiji Time: 10:58 PM on Monday 13 March

Exposure for new born Waibasaga

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 6:49PM NEW BORN Waibasaga team hopes to get as much exposure as they can before Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament next week.

Coach Kitione Tabuivalu said the team was made up of young unemployed youths who love to play 7s.

"These group of players have been training so hard and I am happy with how they are developing."

"We don't have a proper ground to train on, no rugby equipment to help us with our skills but what we have is unity that bring us together and we hope that one day we'll get recognised by sponsors or anyone to help us, help this boys because they need it so much," Tabuivalu said.

Waibasaga reached the semifinal in the Uluinakau 7s last weekend but lost out to Marist 7s champions Tabdamu 12-0.








