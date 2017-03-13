Fiji Time: 10:58 PM on Monday 13 March

Officials in training for Triple N

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 6:29PM FIFTY teachers who will officiate at the first Coca Cola games qualifying zone meets are this week in training to ensure the Triple N Zone is well executed.

Arieta Yauvoli, the principal of Adi Cakobau School (ACS) who are the zone hosts this year said 50 officials from Nausori, Nasinu, Naitasiri schools are today attending a coaching clinic at Sila Central High School this afternoon.

Mrs Yauvoli said the clinic was to refresh the officials knowledge of their roles and officiating responsibilities during the athletics meet which takes place on Thursday, March 16.

"Everything is going according to plan as far as the Triple N Zone is concerned. As for the logistics side and technical assistance are in the final stage of confirmation and we are all looking forward to the day," Mrs Yauvoli said.

ACS who is the defending champions in the girls division is also the organiser for this year's zone meet.

Boys title holder Lelean Memorial School will march into the meet with no intention of giving away their title.

According to the schools athletics team manager Marika Sovaki, the Davuilevu school has had five weeks of preparations.

"We are optimistic that we are going to retain our title because of the support that we are getting from the rugby academy," Mr Sovaki said.

"The athletes are all fired up and ready to give their best shot," he said.

The school squad has 110 athletes in both the male and female divisions.








