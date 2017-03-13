Police make goodwill visit to Navosa interior

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:48PM A PUBLIC relations exercise in the remote areas of Navosa to let villagers know the Police cared for them took place last weekend.

Entitled the "White Gloves campaign", the initiative was conducted by the Community Policing team from the Western Division between Wednesday March 8 and Saturday March 11.

According to Divisional Manager Community Policing Superintendent of Police (SP) Petero Tuinirarama said the team visited Nanoko, Nabutautau, Nasovarua and Namoli Village.

"The team had to spend a night in each village because of the distance apart and they also wanted to understand the difficulties people in the interior faced every day," the police statement said.

SP Petero said the visit to these remote villages was a reminder that the Fiji Police Force cared for the people of the four villages and was ready to assist.

"In the past you often see Police officers going to these remote villages to arrest someone but we are trying to change this approach," SP Tuinirarama said

"We want to come, visit and sit down with them and hear what difficulties they face each day."

Police said the main challenge faced was in the area visited was that the condition of the road made it difficult for people in the area to take their children to school and their produce to the nearest market.

"The team also had the chance to experience the difficulties they faced when they had to walk from Nasovarua village to Namoli for more than four hours."

More visits will be conducted in the interior of Navosa next week.