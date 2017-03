/ Front page / News

Update: 3:39PM STUDENTS of Dilkusha Girls Primary School were in for a surprise when boxes containing books were off-loaded at the school few hours ago.

The books are donated to the school through the collaboration of non-government organisation Vision Fiji and Fiji Water Limited.

The donation of the 250 books is part of Vision Fiji�s Read to Lead Fiji program which will see that 731 schools in the country receive library books to encourage reading.