Warriors wary of Japan

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 3:30PM JUNIOR Japan is the team to look out for when they meet the Fiji Warriors for the World Rugby Pacific Challenge at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula is aware of the Junior Japan team and how the like to play aggressive on the field.

�Japan is a good and well-structured team they played well with good momentum when they are in possession and it showed how they upset Samoa so we have to be focus from the start and play hard against them and try to stop every angle they want to attack on us,� Seruvakula said.

Fiji play Japan at five while Tonga A takes on Samoa A at three today at the ANZ stadium.

 








