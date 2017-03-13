Move to form multi ethnic partnerships

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:26PM ADMINISTRATORS of multicultural centres should form partnerships with Non Government Organisations as a way to expand cultural programs to a wider range of communities.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Art Dr Mahendra Reddy said these new partnerships would also attract more funding for the centres.

He made the comments while opening the Multi Ethnic Centre Workshop

�I also encourage you to form vital partnerships with private sector organisations, businesses and NGO�s,� he said.

�Promote the work of the Centre to people in this sector to motivate them to invest into the programs and activities.

�While this becomes a key cost sharing initiative, it at the same time also ensures the workings of the Centre are well transited to all areas of the society, including the business firms and industries.�