Tonga ready for Samoa

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 3:18PM THE TONGA A side is ready for another rumble when they play against their Pacific brothers Samoa A tomorrow.

Captain Sione Lolohea said the players were in a good mood during training despite losing their first game against the Warriors.

�The boys are excited and are ready for the game against Samoa and we�re pretty much enjoying the atmosphere,� Lolohea said.

�We will be expecting a physical game so we got to be good with our lineouts our scrum, our defence so we don�t need to be running in with the ball as that is what we�re trying to avoid.�








