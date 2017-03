/ Front page / News

Update: 3:17PM DEFENDERS Peniama Drova and Deigo Maxim will miss the second match for Rewa in the OFC 2017 Champions League against AS Tefana.

The duo were red carded against their opening match against Marist FC of Solomon Islands in Tahiti yesterday.

Rewa technical adviser Gurjit Singh said the coaching panel will decide later today on the replacement of the players.

The Marika Rodu-coached side will take on AS Tefana on Wednesday.