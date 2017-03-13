Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Monday 13 March

Accused takes stand in rape trial

AQELA SUSU
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 3:17PM THE second accused in the alleged rape of a 17-year-old student at the Golf Course in Vatuwaqa, Suva is currently taking the stand as the trial continues before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva.

Matorino Badogo is the second witness to take the stand for the defence.

He is charged with Josefa Bera for the offences which took place in the early hours of September 11, 2015.

In his evidence Mr Badogo said he was keeping the complainant company at the said time after Mr Bera left them.

He said this was when they both started getting intimate and the complainant asked him if they could have sex.

Mr Badogo has also denied allegations by the complainant that he allegedly raped her.

He said this was because the complainant had consented to having sex with him.

The trial continues before Justice Perera this afternoon.








