Tamavua water disruption

Update: 3:16PM REPAIR works on a burst main opposite the Delana taxi stand this morning has resulted in the disruption of water supply in some parts of Tamavua until 3:30pm this afternoon.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The arrears affected includes Princes road, Cunningham road junction, upper Ragg Avenue, Deoji place, Fiji School of Nursing, Fiji School of Medicine, Tamavua village, Tamavua hospital and Naranji road in Wailoku.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 4pm today.