A year in jail for corrupt civil servant

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 3:15PM A FORMER employee of Registrar General�s Office was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates court today.

Poe Dalituimua who was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had pleaded to the charge of unauthorized modification of data in January this year.

The court heard Dalituimua on February 2013, being a temporarily relieving clerical officer at the Registrar General�s Office, caused an unauthorized modification of data held in a computer at Birth, Death and Marriage Registry by creating a false birth registration number for one Hari Krishna.

In his sentence Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne said the general public accepts the records kept in the registry to be accurate and expect the people employed in the department to work according to the proper procedures.

�By committing the offence you not only betrayed that trust but also the general public in this country,� Magistrate Somaratne said.

He said a custodial sentence is warranted to denounce Dalituimua�s behaviour and deter this incident from happening in public institutions in future.








