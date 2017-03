/ Front page / News

Update: 3:14PM TWO men from the Western Division will be produced in the Navua Magistrates Court today for their alleged involvement in the theft of compressors from a home in Pacific Harbour.

The first accused is a 33-year-old of Lautoka and the second is a 34-year-old from Nadi.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the duo was arrested by a taskforce team last Friday.

The two compressors valued at more than $40,000 have been recovered.