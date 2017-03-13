Fiji grabs Canadian bronze

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Masivesi Dakuwaqa in action against USA during the third place playoffs at the Vancouver 7s in Canada. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:54PM THE Vodafone Fiji 7s team finished third in the Vancouver 7s after beating USA 28-24 this afternoon.

It was an equally contested match between the two teams.

Fiji led 14-12 at half time with tries to Waisea Nacuqu and Samisoni Viriviri while Perry Baker scored two for the USA.

Vatemo Ravouvou scored another try for Fiji together with Setareki Bituniyata in the second half.

Fiji head coach Gareth Baber told the tournament media post match, "It (winning bronze) feels excellent. We got our just desserts in the semi-finals, but you get a chance in sevens to come back immediately and I am proud of how we came out and gave something to those back home. The boys love Hong Kong, so we're looking forward to going there and looking to go a couple better."

Meanwhile, Fiji is on third place on the HSBC World Sevens Series with 100 points while South Africa leads the series with 126 points and England on second spot with 103 points.