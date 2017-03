/ Front page / News

Update: 2:06PM ENGLAND defeated South Africa 19-7 in the final of the 2017 Vancouver 7s this afternoon.

South Africa scored first in the match through Siviwe Soyizwapi while England levelled 7-all through a try from Richard de Carpentier.

England scored two more tries through Dan Bibby and Dan Norton.

Meanwhile, Fiji finished the tournament on a third place after a 28-24 win over USA in the bronze medal match.