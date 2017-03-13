Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Monday 13 March

Fiji hammered by England in Semis

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, March 13, 2017

Update: 2:06PM THE Fiji 7s side was hammered by England in the semifinal of the HSBC World Sevens Series in Vancouver 7s this morning.

England was simply too smart, powerful and a better team out of the two beating Fiji 40-7.

Fiji could not retain most of the kick-offs which was one of the contributing factors in the loss. England led 19-0 at half time with two tries to Dan Norton, and  Phil Burgess.

England became more dangerous and ruthless while the players communication level was an important factor in their win. The players were well aware of what the moves by the other players would be especially when it came to kick and chase, which really worked well for England.

The side extended their lead through Daniel Bibby, Tom Mitchell and Will Edwards

Meanwhile, Vodafone Fiji 7s captain Osea Kolinisau scored the consolation try towards the end of the match.








