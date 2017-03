Fiji's lineup against England

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji 7s team warming up before their semi final match against England. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 10:10AM KALIONE Nasoko will feature in the semi final against England of the HSBC Canada 7s in BC Place Stadium, Vancouver.

Nasoko limped out of the field during Fiji's quarterfinal match against Australia following a tackle to his ankle.

Fiji's lineup: Apisai Domolailai, Kalione Nasoko, Mesulame Kunavula, Osea Kolinisau, Jerry Tuwai, Samisoni Viriviri and Vatemo Ravouvou.

Substitutes: Nemani Nagusa, Setareki Bituniyata, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Waisea Nacuqu, ALivereti Veitokani.

The side is warming up now for the match while USA is playing series leader, South Africa in the first semi final.