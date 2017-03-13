'Schemes and fees' an option

/ Front page / News

IN ORDER to cover for the costs of natural resource management, schemes and options need to be used to its fullest.

Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) director Dr Sangeeta Mangubhai said we needed to be bold enough to look at a range of options regarding this matter while speaking at the National Multi Stakeholder Workshop on the Oceans Conference on Friday.

"We should look at options such as polluter pays scheme, fees from fisheries licences, fines from breaches of environmental and fisheries laws, environmental levies, water tax and trust funds," Dr Mangubhai

Meanwhile, several common issues were finalised by the three working groups to be tabled at the regional forum next week in Suva.

Issues:

* improving data and information gaps;

* need for base line data;

* information sharing needs to be improved;

* system issues — policies and establishment of an ocean policy for Fiji;

* mobilise finances to implement the SDG14;

* recognition of traditional management practices; and

* issue of partnerships.