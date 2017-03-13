Cavuilati takes on task

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly appointed Director Community Policing SSP Waqa Cavuilati.Picture Supplied

ACTING Senior Superintendent of Police (ASSP), Waqa Cavuilati is the new director of community policing for the Fiji Police Force.

ASSP Cavuilati was appointed by Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the appointment was a critical one considering the importance of the community policing arm of the police force.

"We cannot fight crime alone, which is why we need to strengthen our community policing to get people to work with us in keeping their communities safe," he said.

Currently there are four divisional community policing managers in the Western, Northern, Southern and Eastern divisions who report directly to their respective divisional police commanders.

"This is where the director community policing's role will be critical in drawing up policies and strategies suitable for the four divisions that should work well in getting community members on board".

Speaking about the plans he had as the newly-appointed director, ASSP Cavuilati said he would first have to find ways to revive crime prevention committees that had been inactive for some time.

"Since my appointment I have toured the Western Division and over the next few weeks, I intend to visit the remaining divisions to have a better understanding on what is needed by community policing officers to better engage with their communities.

"Each division will have different needs and there could be many factors as to why our officers have not been able to keep in regular contact with their committees, which we need to urgently address."

ASSP Cavuilati said he would also need to look at ways of improving the collaborative approach of working with other stakeholders.