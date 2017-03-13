Climate change threat

/ Front page / News

CLIMATE change induced threats to human security has necessitated relocation plans for a few villages in the Eastern Division.

The plans will also see the construction and reconstruction of district offices in the Eastern Division with hopes of improving access to services and the reduction of climate change induced risks.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, a Government release said, has spearheaded this move through a multi-agency government technical team.

The team had recently returned from Kadavu, Lau, and Lomaiviti as preparation works begin for major projects in these maritime provinces.

They have completed a two-fold mandate to conduct groundwork for the construction of new government district administration offices and the relocation of coastal villages vulnerable to the effects of rising sea levels, the release said.

According to Divisional Commissioner Eastern Luke Moroivalu, new district offices would be constructed in Daviqele and Kavala in Kadavu; Lakeba, Moala, and Vanuabalavu in Lau.

The reconstruction works on the district offices, he said, would take place on Koro, Lomaiviti.

This, Mr Moroivalu said, would help create an environment for sustainable growth and development.

"To ensure effective and efficient completion of the projects, the team went out to conduct preliminary works and inform communities of government's commitment to requests for assistance," he said.

The Office of the Divisional Commissioner Eastern was allocated $250,000 this year for preparation works of the major projects that would be implemented in the coming financial year.