Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Monday 13 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Climate change threat

Filipe Naigulevu
Monday, March 13, 2017

CLIMATE change induced threats to human security has necessitated relocation plans for a few villages in the Eastern Division.

The plans will also see the construction and reconstruction of district offices in the Eastern Division with hopes of improving access to services and the reduction of climate change induced risks.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, a Government release said, has spearheaded this move through a multi-agency government technical team.

The team had recently returned from Kadavu, Lau, and Lomaiviti as preparation works begin for major projects in these maritime provinces.

They have completed a two-fold mandate to conduct groundwork for the construction of new government district administration offices and the relocation of coastal villages vulnerable to the effects of rising sea levels, the release said.

According to Divisional Commissioner Eastern Luke Moroivalu, new district offices would be constructed in Daviqele and Kavala in Kadavu; Lakeba, Moala, and Vanuabalavu in Lau.

The reconstruction works on the district offices, he said, would take place on Koro, Lomaiviti.

This, Mr Moroivalu said, would help create an environment for sustainable growth and development.

"To ensure effective and efficient completion of the projects, the team went out to conduct preliminary works and inform communities of government's commitment to requests for assistance," he said.

The Office of the Divisional Commissioner Eastern was allocated $250,000 this year for preparation works of the major projects that would be implemented in the coming financial year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Families feeling the pinch
  2. Party calls for change of guard
  3. Baby chokes on pen cap
  4. Real issues
  5. No change after VAT reduction, says SODELPA
  6. Fiji's lineup against England
  7. Through the roof
  8. Poll reveals 'rising social adversities'
  9. Weather warning
  10. FUFP preaches on economy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  6. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)