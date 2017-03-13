Non-formal education focus

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports is looking at ways of improving its service delivery in the context of non-formal education throughout all sectors.

This is being carried out through inclusive consultations by the ministry last week on the Non-Formal Education Policy and its implementation.

Permanent secretary for the Youth and Sports Ministry, Alison Burchell, while opening a consultation workshop, stressed the importance of a co-ordinated approach towards the accessibility of all forms of non-formal education to its targeted audiences.

"The ministry's focus is obviously on youth and not exclusively so," she said.

"We are starting to refine our focus a little bit more to look at youths at risk and as well to look at people who are unemployed and increasingly perhaps underemployed."

Ms Burchell said getting youths in those categories into the working environment would be good news which would be aligned with the nation's focus in growing the economy.

"We want this consultation process to be as inclusive as possible and it would not be correct for us to leave anyone out," she said.

"Everyone is making a contribution and we welcome that as we know that there are many actors in this terrain and we hope that we will be able to bring them in as we move forward.

"From the ministry's side, we are not only looking at the technical skill like how to become a carpenter or someone working in the agriculture sector, but we are also looking at how we create support for the young person to become an engaged citizen of Fiji."

Ms Burchell also outlined the need to understand the root causes of youth issues.

"All this perhaps forms an extraneous component of non-formal education, but because we are all working in the area, perhaps we need to look into what we can do in a far more co-ordinated way to address them," she said.

While the Non-Formal Education Policy was approved by Cabinet on November 4, 2014, Ms Burchell reiterated the need to get things rolling to be in line with Government's mandate of moving towards service delivery as quickly as possible.

The Non-Formal Education Consultation workshop was attended by a number of representatives from Government Ministries, higher educational institutions, NGOs and other relevant stakeholders at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Vishal Bhartiya Complex in Waimanu Rd, Suva.

An interim committee was nominated by the attendees to take the process forward to establish the Non-Formal Education Council within three months.