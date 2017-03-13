Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Monday 13 March

Cruise ship calls

Alisi Vucago
Monday, March 13, 2017

HUNDREDS of tourists who arrived on the Explorer of the Seas flocked to the Capital City despite most shopping outlets being closed yesterday.

A tourist, Regina Hoc­key, said this was her second time in Fiji.

"I was here 17 years ago and I've seen a lot of developments, a lot of buildings and more shopping options plus it is a fine day to explore the city," she said.

The Explorer of the Seas has more than 3800 guests and travelled from Sydney to New Caledonia and then to Fiji before returning to Sydney.








