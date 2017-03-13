PM to launch $30m cane access road

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama will officially launch a European Union and Pacific Community funded $30 million cane access road project in Malolo, Nadi tomorrow.

The project is part of the EU's Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol (AMSP) program, which is implemented via SPC's Rural Access Roads and associated infrastructure project.

The launch is the first phase of a project, which will result in the rehabilitation of 200km of cane access roads and drainage systems in the Malolo Sector in Nadi, Drasa Sector in Lautoka and Koronubu Sector in Ba rehabilitated between now and the 2018 cane crushing season. Road rehabilitation works on 29km of cane access roads in the Malolo Sector will officially commence on March 14 at the Tunalia Loop.

The EU's AMSP program is designed to prepare the country for the expected challenges Fiji will face when preferential quota access into the European market ends on October 1 this year.

Fiji used to enjoy sugar prices as much as three times the world sugar price under an agreement with the EU which began more than four decades ago.

This agreement ends in October this year. However, Fiji will continue to sell sugar to the EU in competition with other producers and other markets in the US and Asia.

Farmers in the Western Division have been raising serious concerns about flooding and cane access roads over the past few years.

Drainage and road issues have been exacerbated by the recent spate of inclement weather, which has led to flooding in parts of the division.