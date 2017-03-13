Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Monday 13 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM to launch $30m cane access road

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, March 13, 2017

PRIME Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama will officially launch a European Union and Pacific Community funded $30 million cane access road project in Malolo, Nadi tomorrow.

The project is part of the EU's Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol (AMSP) program, which is implemented via SPC's Rural Access Roads and associated infrastructure project.

The launch is the first phase of a project, which will result in the rehabilitation of 200km of cane access roads and drainage systems in the Malolo Sector in Nadi, Drasa Sector in Lautoka and Koronubu Sector in Ba rehabilitated between now and the 2018 cane crushing season. Road rehabilitation works on 29km of cane access roads in the Malolo Sector will officially commence on March 14 at the Tunalia Loop.

The EU's AMSP program is designed to prepare the country for the expected challenges Fiji will face when preferential quota access into the European market ends on October 1 this year.

Fiji used to enjoy sugar prices as much as three times the world sugar price under an agreement with the EU which began more than four decades ago.

This agreement ends in October this year. However, Fiji will continue to sell sugar to the EU in competition with other producers and other markets in the US and Asia.

Farmers in the Western Division have been raising serious concerns about flooding and cane access roads over the past few years.

Drainage and road issues have been exacerbated by the recent spate of inclement weather, which has led to flooding in parts of the division.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Families feeling the pinch
  2. Party calls for change of guard
  3. Baby chokes on pen cap
  4. Real issues
  5. No change after VAT reduction, says SODELPA
  6. Fiji's lineup against England
  7. Through the roof
  8. Poll reveals 'rising social adversities'
  9. Weather warning
  10. FUFP preaches on economy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  6. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)