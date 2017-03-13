Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Monday 13 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

X-ray woes hit hospitals

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, March 13, 2017

THE reason patients were unable to get X-rays done at hospitals in the Western Division was because of a shortage of films and chemicals.

This was confirmed by the Health and Medical Services Ministry.

The Fiji Times has been inundated with complaints from low income earners and the poor who travelled some distance to hospitals in the West only to be informed that X-rays were unavailable.

In response to queries, the ministry said the process currently in use to develop X-rays was being phased out.

"All radiology departments should be now fully operational since the supplies of films and chemicals have arrived and has been distributed," the ministry said. "X-rays and other imaging services are used by doctors to diagnose a wide range of conditions.

"As such they are a vital part of any modern health system and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is committed to ensuring that all Fijians have access to services when and where their doctors decide they need them. Wet film processing of X-rays is an out-dated system."

which will soon be phased out in Fiji.

"In line with global best practice, Fiji is moving to adopt digital imaging and so the chemicals used for wet film processing will soon no longer be required.

"Where we do still rely on wet film, the films and chemicals we need have to be sourced from overseas.

"The fact that use of wet film processing is reducing across the world means there are fewer suppliers and as such we have limited choice over where we can buy from.

"The time it takes for supplies to reach Fiji can vary depending on transport schedules and the availability of stock at suppliers."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Families feeling the pinch
  2. Party calls for change of guard
  3. Baby chokes on pen cap
  4. Real issues
  5. No change after VAT reduction, says SODELPA
  6. Fiji's lineup against England
  7. Through the roof
  8. Poll reveals 'rising social adversities'
  9. Weather warning
  10. FUFP preaches on economy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  6. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)