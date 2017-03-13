X-ray woes hit hospitals

/ Front page / News

THE reason patients were unable to get X-rays done at hospitals in the Western Division was because of a shortage of films and chemicals.

This was confirmed by the Health and Medical Services Ministry.

The Fiji Times has been inundated with complaints from low income earners and the poor who travelled some distance to hospitals in the West only to be informed that X-rays were unavailable.

In response to queries, the ministry said the process currently in use to develop X-rays was being phased out.

"All radiology departments should be now fully operational since the supplies of films and chemicals have arrived and has been distributed," the ministry said. "X-rays and other imaging services are used by doctors to diagnose a wide range of conditions.

"As such they are a vital part of any modern health system and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is committed to ensuring that all Fijians have access to services when and where their doctors decide they need them. Wet film processing of X-rays is an out-dated system."

which will soon be phased out in Fiji.

"In line with global best practice, Fiji is moving to adopt digital imaging and so the chemicals used for wet film processing will soon no longer be required.

"Where we do still rely on wet film, the films and chemicals we need have to be sourced from overseas.

"The fact that use of wet film processing is reducing across the world means there are fewer suppliers and as such we have limited choice over where we can buy from.

"The time it takes for supplies to reach Fiji can vary depending on transport schedules and the availability of stock at suppliers."