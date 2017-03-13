FPSA wants to be part of job evaluation exercise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Public Service Association general secretary Rajeshwar Singh speaking at the Fiji Public Service Association Western Branch AGM in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

WE need to be part of the civil service job evaluation process, says the Fiji Public Service Association general secretary Rajeshwar Singh.

He made the comment while addressing members of the association's western branch at their annual general meeting in Lautoka on Saturday.

"The job evaluation exercise has started and some ministries, like Health for example, are midway through and we do not have any idea of what is being done or how they are going about it," he said.

Mr Singh said some of the issues being discussed in the exercise including how evaluations were being done, the review of current positions and absorbing allowances into civil servants' salaries were contentious issues because of the lack of consultation with the workers' representative organisation.

"Absorbing allowances into base salary, this means goodbye to all allowances, how will they quantify that?

"We don't really know because we are not part of the consultation process in the job evaluation exercise.

"This job evaluation exercise is very critical, but what we are asking of Government is to make us a partner because we have done this previously."

Questions sent to Attorney-General and Minister for Civil Service Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on the claims by the FPSA that it has not been consulted during the job evaluation process remain unanswered when this edition went to press.

During the AGM, Mr Singh highlighted several investments being undertaken by the association.