'Do not depend on social welfare'

/ Front page / News

DISABLED people should not depend on cash allowances and food vouchers provided by the Social Welfare Department for their survival, family members should step up and help, says the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The Western Disabled People's Association raised concerns that the $50 monthly cash payment and $50 monthly food vouchers were not enough to sustain the livelihood of the disabled who were unable to work because of the extent of their physical or visual disability.

Association president Jai Raj said the severely disabled who had no help from family and could not work found it hard to survive with the present assistance provided by the Social Welfare Department.

The ministry said the onus was on people receiving the allowance to do some form of economic activity or for family to help their kin.

"The ministry is aware that the assistance given is not sufficient to provide for every recipients household needs," the ministry said.