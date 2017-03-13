Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Monday 13 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather warning

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, March 13, 2017

DO not be complacent because of the break in the weather, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

He said that though the wet weather that affected the country over the past few weeks had taken a break and will soon be over, people should expect extreme and sudden weather changes at any time.

"As we are in the wet and tropical cyclone season, rapid changes in weather can be expected," Mr Kumar said. "Therefore, the rains are not over yet and March is the wettest month.

"As we go into April, a reduction in rainfall is expected."

Mr Kumar also warned people against venturing outdoors during thunderstorms that produced a spike in lightning.

"March and April are the remaining months of our wet and cyclone season, therefore, rain and thunderstorms are still expected and close vicinity of a trough can enhance the activity.

"When thunderstorm is overhead, we must remain indoors as there is a high risk of lightning strikes. Rain can last one to two hours and sometimes longer, heavy at times with gusty wind. All communities are advised to remain alert and prepared as we are still going through the wet and cyclone season.

"Always remain updated with the latest weather news and take alerts, warnings and advisories seriously."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Families feeling the pinch
  2. Party calls for change of guard
  3. Baby chokes on pen cap
  4. Real issues
  5. No change after VAT reduction, says SODELPA
  6. Fiji's lineup against England
  7. Through the roof
  8. Poll reveals 'rising social adversities'
  9. Weather warning
  10. FUFP preaches on economy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  6. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)