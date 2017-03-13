Weather warning

/ Front page / News

DO not be complacent because of the break in the weather, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

He said that though the wet weather that affected the country over the past few weeks had taken a break and will soon be over, people should expect extreme and sudden weather changes at any time.

"As we are in the wet and tropical cyclone season, rapid changes in weather can be expected," Mr Kumar said. "Therefore, the rains are not over yet and March is the wettest month.

"As we go into April, a reduction in rainfall is expected."

Mr Kumar also warned people against venturing outdoors during thunderstorms that produced a spike in lightning.

"March and April are the remaining months of our wet and cyclone season, therefore, rain and thunderstorms are still expected and close vicinity of a trough can enhance the activity.

"When thunderstorm is overhead, we must remain indoors as there is a high risk of lightning strikes. Rain can last one to two hours and sometimes longer, heavy at times with gusty wind. All communities are advised to remain alert and prepared as we are still going through the wet and cyclone season.

"Always remain updated with the latest weather news and take alerts, warnings and advisories seriously."