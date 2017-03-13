Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Monday 13 March

Village helpless in face of changing tides

Luke Rawalai
Monday, March 13, 2017

VILLAGERS of Yaro on the island of Kia watch helplessly as the sea takes bits of their shoreline daily, claiming parts of their homes over the years.

Yaro Village headman Peniasi Asuku said of the 26 homes in the village, the rising sea level had claimed two houses.

Mr Asuku said sea level rise was happening slowly and villagers were concerned about their future.

"The concerns of the village have been raised with the Assistant Minister for Provincial Development, Joeli Cawaki, during the maritime tour in October last year where we had requested for the construction of a sea wall to hold back waves," he said.

"We are glad that we have been assured of their assistance.

"Senior villagers themselves are witness to the change which has been really visible after 30 years now."

Yaro Village elder Viliame Rokogata says he remembers when a baka tree stood where boats were berthed now during low tide. He said there used to be houses about 15 metres from where the current shoreline was.

"It's interesting for some to hear the issue of climate change, but for us here, we witness its effects daily during king tides and adverse weather," he said.

"The village sits on the foot of a mountain and there is not much room for expansion if this village needs to be moved further inland.

"If the situation worsens then the people of this village need to be relocated to a new spot on the island."

The Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Mitigation program had been given $2 million in the 2016-2017 National Budget.








