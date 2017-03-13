Residents raise concern over police accident

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The police vehicle in Savusavu that was involved in an accident earlier this month. Picture SUPPLIED

MEMBERS of the public have questioned the integrity of police on roads after an accident involving a police vehicle in Savusavu earlier this month.

The incident, which occurred on March 1 along Nukutoso in Savusavu, landed three people in the Savusavu Hospital who were treated and later discharged.

Daku resident Penina Cagi said if police drivers continued to be reckless on roads, then the public would follow suit, adding police personnel were guardians of the law.

Ms Cagi said the Fiji Police Force would now have to replace the vehicle which would require money. She said drivers in the country would continue to be reckless because those who are supposed to be setting examples failed to do so.

Another resident of Naqere, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed the driver of the police vehicle involved in the accident had worked overnight during a government delegation visit to Savusavu.

The Naqere resident said police were supposed to set good examples to members of the public.

Responding to questions sent from this newspaper, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the accident. She said investigations were continuing both internally and by the traffic department.

"The commissioner (of police) has always been clear about his expectations on the care of vehicles. This also applies to the supervision aspect of drivers which is why he has been addressing the issue of leadership at all levels," she said.

"While both investigations are ongoing, the commissioner's stand on vehicle accidents is always that our drivers need to be responsible at all times.

"Those in command also need to take responsibility for the officers under their command and valuable assets such as vehicles."