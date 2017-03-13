Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Monday 13 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Residents raise concern over police accident

Luke Rawalai
Monday, March 13, 2017

MEMBERS of the public have questioned the integrity of police on roads after an accident involving a police vehicle in Savusavu earlier this month.

The incident, which occurred on March 1 along Nukutoso in Savusavu, landed three people in the Savusavu Hospital who were treated and later discharged.

Daku resident Penina Cagi said if police drivers continued to be reckless on roads, then the public would follow suit, adding police personnel were guardians of the law.

Ms Cagi said the Fiji Police Force would now have to replace the vehicle which would require money. She said drivers in the country would continue to be reckless because those who are supposed to be setting examples failed to do so.

Another resident of Naqere, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed the driver of the police vehicle involved in the accident had worked overnight during a government delegation visit to Savusavu.

The Naqere resident said police were supposed to set good examples to members of the public.

Responding to questions sent from this newspaper, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the accident. She said investigations were continuing both internally and by the traffic department.

"The commissioner (of police) has always been clear about his expectations on the care of vehicles. This also applies to the supervision aspect of drivers which is why he has been addressing the issue of leadership at all levels," she said.

"While both investigations are ongoing, the commissioner's stand on vehicle accidents is always that our drivers need to be responsible at all times.

"Those in command also need to take responsibility for the officers under their command and valuable assets such as vehicles."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Families feeling the pinch
  2. Party calls for change of guard
  3. Baby chokes on pen cap
  4. Real issues
  5. No change after VAT reduction, says SODELPA
  6. Fiji's lineup against England
  7. Through the roof
  8. Poll reveals 'rising social adversities'
  9. Weather warning
  10. FUFP preaches on economy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  6. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)