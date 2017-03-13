Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Monday 13 March

Farmers welcome green kava ban

Luke Rawalai
Monday, March 13, 2017

YAQONA farmers on Taveuni have praised efforts by the Government to criminalise the sale of green yaqona plants.

Overseas exporter Abhishek Sapra said the move would discourage the theft of green yaqona plants from farms on the island.

Mr Sapra said on average, he would have yaqona stolen from his farm more than 10 times a week.

"We could not do anything but report the thefts to police and hope that the culprits are caught," he said.

"However, police need to be on the lookout now for daring thieves that sell green plants at night to evade being caught.

"We are so happy that our call for the removal of the green yaqona licence has been answered."

Mr Sapra said the other drawback would be that the harvest of young plants would affect supply of planting material.

Another farmer, Tomasi Tiko, said authorities needed to come hard on those caught selling green kava plants so they could be made an example to others who continued to steal.

Mr Tiko said authorities needed to strictly monitor those still selling green yaqona plants.

An earlier statement from police read that in a bid to address the increasing number of yaqona theft on the island of Taveuni, the sale and purchase of unprocessed yaqona was now prohibited.

Northern divisional police commander Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca confirmed the decision was made after consultations with the district officer on Taveuni.








