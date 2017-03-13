No change after VAT reduction, says SODELPA

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former prime minister and SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka. Picture: FILE

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party says despite the reduction of value added tax (VAT) from 15 per cent to 9 per cent, supported by a favourable international environment in the price of petroleum products in the past couple of years, the cost of living continues to increase in Fiji.

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka said the results of the independent Tebbutt-Times Poll highlighting cost of living and employment as two major election issues was "quite revealing".

Mr Rabuka said the price of basic food items in the country was too high.

"FijiFirst promised not to impose VAT on basic food items in their 2014 manifesto, but broke this promise which is an added burden to struggling families," he said.

Despite substantially increased allocation to further improve Fiji's infrastructure from $300 million to over $700m particularly for roads since 2011, Mr Rabuka claimed the results have been disappointing to say the least.

"In addition, the increase in allocation to our law and order institutions does not reflect a positive result.

"Selective increases in wages/salaries to only a selected few — military, police and Cabinet ministers — has distorted the labour market while the majority of our ordinary workers and civil servants have been denied an increase in the last five years."

He claimed the increase in freebies, handouts and non-targeted subsidies have not improved poverty, but made the poorer segment of society more dependent rather than empowering them to improve their livelihood.

"Something has seriously gone wrong. The people of Fiji have the right to know the true state of affairs on these issues, rather than political rhetoric about high economic growth that has not been distributed to the majority of society."

He said while there had been claims of unprecedented levels of economic growth, the poll results proved otherwise.

"The cost of living continues to rise, increase in unemployment in the formal sector, the poor condition of our major infrastructure particularly our road network, low wages, increase in poverty and an increasing crime rate.

"The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) on many occasions has highlighted and raised these concerns, but been accused of politicising issues for political mileage or agenda."