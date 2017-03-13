Poll reveals 'rising social adversities'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party leader, Mahendra Pal Chaudhry has questioned why there are delays in enacting the Freedom of Information and the Code of Conduct legislations. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) says the rising social distress in the country is a result of the escalating cost of living, high unemployment rate and poverty among young people.

Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the latest Tebbutt-Times Poll was a clear indication that some social and economic policies have failed.

"Our own feedback is that the unacceptable state of our health services, the unavailability of affordable housing for the poor, crime and corruption rank equally high among the concerns of the people," Mr Chaudhry said.

He said the 20 per cent devaluation of the Fiji dollar in 2009 significantly pushed up the price of imports.

"This was followed by periodic rises in import duty on a range of food and everyday consumer items.

"The fatal blow came last year with the imposition of the 9 per cent VAT on basic food items which hit the poor the hardest.

"A number of other taxes disguised as the turnover tax, environment tax and sugar tax have added to the cost of goods and services."

He claimed while living costs soared, workers were denied any relief through wage increases.

"The $2.32 an hour national minimum wage is a joke.

"The 50 per cent cut in FNPF rates and pensions imposed in 2013 has aggravated the hardship faced by elderly people."

Mr Chaudhry said reducing the retirement rate to 55, redundancies created through reforms in the public sector and the recruitment of expatriates to replace locals have significantly raised the rate of unemployment.

"A stagnant economy means few new jobs more so in the rural sector where the sharp decline in the sugar industry has placed rural poverty levels close to 50 per cent," he claimed.