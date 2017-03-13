Fiji Time: 4:08 PM on Monday 13 March

Party calls for change of guard

Nasik Swami
Monday, March 13, 2017

THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) says a change in government in the next general election is imperative if the cost of living is to go down.

Party general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh said the high cost of living and unemployment rates showed a lot of Fijians were living in extreme poverty.

Mr Ravindra-Singh claimed poverty and the high unemployment rate in the country were no longer a secret and something that everyone witnessed daily.

"This Government does not have a solution to tackle the record high levels of cost of living and unemployment," he claimed.

"These record levels of cost of living and unemployment did not happen overnight, but have risen steadily over the course of the past 11 years," Mr Ravindra-Singh said.

He said it was sad because an average family now struggled daily to put food on their table.








