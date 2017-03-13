FUFP preaches on economy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image THE Fiji United Freedom Party leader, Jagath Karunaratne.Picture File

THE Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) says for any government to reduce the cost of living, it must look at its own resources and its people.

Party leader Jagath Karunaratne said Fiji lacked the economic framework and structures to get people out of poverty.

"This time around, the poll matches with what we as political parties hear from the people of Fiji," Mr Karunaratne said.

He said the cost of living and employment were the main factors that could evaluate the performance of a government.

"FUFP has talked about the economic disparity and ways in which we can come out of the dire state of people living below the poverty line, working class soaked with mortgages and loans, the school leavers entering the workforce with study loans hanging over their heads and the general public finding it difficult to make ends meet.

"They also finding it so hard to put food on the table," Mr Karunaratne said.

He said Fiji needed mechanisms where unique corporate structures were encouraged by the Government with certain assistance provided to them.

"We cannot continue to milk the workforce by collecting taxes to provide freebies to the others and benefits must be equally shared all across.

"All these could only be achieved with understanding, consent and communities working together, hand in hand, in believing in growing together and most importantly, with a government that is led by a genuine leader with genuine intentions in achieving them."

He said FUFP was planning to release its strategies and manifesto details once discussions on a united coalition of opposition parties were completed.