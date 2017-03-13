Fiji Time: 4:09 PM on Monday 13 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FUFP preaches on economy

Nasik Swami
Monday, March 13, 2017

THE Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) says for any government to reduce the cost of living, it must look at its own resources and its people.

Party leader Jagath Karunaratne said Fiji lacked the economic framework and structures to get people out of poverty.

"This time around, the poll matches with what we as political parties hear from the people of Fiji," Mr Karunaratne said.

He said the cost of living and employment were the main factors that could evaluate the performance of a government.

"FUFP has talked about the economic disparity and ways in which we can come out of the dire state of people living below the poverty line, working class soaked with mortgages and loans, the school leavers entering the workforce with study loans hanging over their heads and the general public finding it difficult to make ends meet.

"They also finding it so hard to put food on the table," Mr Karunaratne said.

He said Fiji needed mechanisms where unique corporate structures were encouraged by the Government with certain assistance provided to them.

"We cannot continue to milk the workforce by collecting taxes to provide freebies to the others and benefits must be equally shared all across.

"All these could only be achieved with understanding, consent and communities working together, hand in hand, in believing in growing together and most importantly, with a government that is led by a genuine leader with genuine intentions in achieving them."

He said FUFP was planning to release its strategies and manifesto details once discussions on a united coalition of opposition parties were completed.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 56.080453.0804
GBP 0.39620.3882
EUR 0.45260.4406
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.48560.4686

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Biman: Families feeling the pinch
  2. Party calls for change of guard
  3. Baby chokes on pen cap
  4. Real issues
  5. No change after VAT reduction, says SODELPA
  6. Fiji's lineup against England
  7. Through the roof
  8. Poll reveals 'rising social adversities'
  9. Weather warning
  10. FUFP preaches on economy

Top Stories this Week

  1. Priest claims $30k stolen Friday (10 Mar)
  2. The tradition of Veiqia Friday (10 Mar)
  3. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  4. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  5. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  6. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)
  7. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge Wednesday (08 Mar)
  8. WHO watch list Tuesday (07 Mar)
  9. One body, two codes, Serevi's way Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. Fiji's 'privileged caste' Thursday (09 Mar)